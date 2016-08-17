B-2 Spirit lands after completing a mission at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam

A U.S. Air Force B-2 Spirit deployed from Whiteman Air Force Base, Mo., lands after completing a mission at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Aug. 18, 2016. U.S. Strategic Command bombers regularly rotate through the Indo-Asia-Pacific to conduct USPACOM-led air operations, providing leaders with deterrent options to maintain regional stability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Richard P. Ebensberger)
