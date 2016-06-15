An MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter assigned to the Island Knights of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 25 conducts a training flight Aug. 15, 2016, at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam. HSC-25 maintains a 24-hour search and rescue and medical evacuation alert posture, directly supporting the U.S. Coast Guard, Sector Guam and Joint Region Marianas. HSC-25 ensures maritime peace and security in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Richard Ebensberger)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.15.2016 Date Posted: 02.04.2017 01:51 Photo ID: 3143620 VIRIN: 160818-F-LP948-045 Resolution: 6376x3376 Size: 12.66 MB Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM, GU Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron HSC-25, Guam [Image 1 of 35], by TSgt Richard Ebensberger, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.