A B-1B Lancer assigned to the 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron, deployed from Ellsworth Air Force Base, S.D., conducts a training flight Aug. 18, 2016, at Andersen AFB, Guam. The aircraft is deployed in support of the U.S. Pacific Command’s Continuous Bomber Presence operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Richard Ebensberger/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.17.2016 Date Posted: 02.04.2017 01:46 Photo ID: 3143636 VIRIN: 160818-F-LP948-272 Resolution: 5112x3680 Size: 10.51 MB Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM, GU Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, B-1B Lancer [Image 1 of 35], by TSgt Richard Ebensberger, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.