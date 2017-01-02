Maintainers ‘push’ AWACS to new levels in fight against ISIS

380th Expeditionary Aircraft Maintenance Squadron engine maintainer Senior Airman Nathan completes a post-flight inspection on an E-3 Sentry at an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia, Feb. 2, 2017. To date, the E-3 Sentry has completed more than 10,000 hours of flight time in support of Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tyler Woodward)

