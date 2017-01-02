380th Expeditionary Aircraft Maintenance Squadron engine maintainer Senior Airman Nathan completes a post-flight inspection on an E-3 Sentry at an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia, Feb. 2, 2017. To date, the E-3 Sentry has completed more than 10,000 hours of flight time in support of Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tyler Woodward)
|Date Taken:
|02.01.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.01.2017 08:28
|Photo ID:
|3135402
|VIRIN:
|170201-Z-CO490-163
|Resolution:
|4928x3280
|Size:
|6.65 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Maintainers ‘push’ AWACS to new levels in fight against ISIS [Image 1 of 7], by SrA Tyler Woodward, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Maintainers ‘push’ AWACS to new levels in fight against ISIS
