    Maintainers ‘push’ AWACS to new levels in fight against ISIS [Image 5 of 7]

    Maintainers ‘push’ AWACS to new levels in fight against ISIS

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    02.01.2017

    Photo by Senior Airman Tyler Woodward 

    380th Air Expeditionary Wing

    380th Expeditionary Aircraft Maintenance Squadron Airmen watch an E-3 Sentry before it departs and completes a sortie in support of Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve at an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia, Feb. 2, 2017. After every preflight inspection, the E-3 Sentry maintainers complete as many push-ups as possible while the aircraft takes off. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tyler Woodward)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.01.2017
    Date Posted: 02.01.2017 08:28
    Photo ID: 3135391
    VIRIN: 170201-Z-CO490-036
    Resolution: 4928x3280
    Size: 5.66 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Maintainers ‘push’ AWACS to new levels in fight against ISIS [Image 1 of 7], by SrA Tyler Woodward, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Deployed
    CENTCOM
    Mosul
    Sorties
    AFCENT
    E-3 Sentry
    AWACS
    Iraq
    380th Air Expeditionary Wing
    Maintainers
    380th Expeditionary Aircraft Maintenance Squadron
    Liberation
    380 AEW
    ISIS
    ISIL
    Operation Inherent Resolve
    OIR
    Da’esh
    CJTF-OIR
    Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve
    Defend the Region
    Deliver Airpower
    Develop Relationships
    380 EAXMS

