380th Expeditionary Aircraft Maintenance Squadron Airmen laugh while completing pushups during an E-3 Sentry departure at an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia, Feb. 2, 2017. The E-3 Sentry maintainers complete as many push-ups as possible while the aircraft takes off. Since November 2016, no E-3 Sentry has missed a scheduled sortie due to maintenance issues. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tyler Woodward)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.01.2017 Date Posted: 02.01.2017 08:28 Photo ID: 3135397 VIRIN: 170201-Z-CO490-102 Resolution: 3314x2231 Size: 3.41 MB Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION) Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Maintainers ‘push’ AWACS to new levels in fight against ISIS [Image 1 of 7], by SrA Tyler Woodward, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.