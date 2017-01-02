(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Maintainers ‘push’ AWACS to new levels in fight against ISIS

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    02.01.2017

    Story by Senior Airman Tyler Woodward 

    380th Air Expeditionary Wing

    SOUTHWEST ASIA—380th Expeditionary Aircraft Maintenance Squadron maintainers faced the flight line and stood shoulder-to-shoulder before the departure of an E-3 Sentry. When the aircraft was cleared for takeoff they dropped into push-up position.

    As the aircraft roared during its acceleration the maintainers completed as many repetitions as they could during the launch.

    “It’s fun!” E-3 Sentry engine maintainer Senior Airman Colton said. “It’s about getting everybody together and seeing the jet off in a different way.”

    The E-3 Sentry maintainers haven’t had one of their aircraft miss a sortie due to maintenance issues in more than 90 days.

    “Because we send jets [the E-3 Sentry] off so often – it’s a lot of pushups,” Colton said.

    Since November, 2016 the E-3’s have successfully completed 132 sorties and more than 10,000 hours of flight time in support of Operation Inherent Resolve.

    Tech. Sgt. Eric, E-3 Sentry expediter, praised the mechanics for the work they complete daily on the E-3s.

    “It takes a lot of skill to keep these aircraft going,” Eric said. “So this accomplishment has a lot to do with how good the technicians are and a little bit of luck.”

    The E-3’s airborne warning and control system provides a real time picture of the battlespace in the fight against ISIS and has capabilities unmatched by any other aircraft in the area of responsibility.

    “We have the best maintainers in the AOR!” Senior Master Sgt. Jason, 380 EAMXS superintendent, said. “For three months, our Airmen have met every sortie scheduled and provided command and control for our Coalition partners across the AOR.”

