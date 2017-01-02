Maintainers ‘push’ AWACS to new levels in fight against ISIS

380th Expeditionary Aircraft Maintenance Squadron Airmen complete pushups while an E-3 Sentry departs and completes a sortie in support of Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve at an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia, Feb. 2, 2017. The E-3 Sentry maintainers complete as many push-ups as possible while the aircraft takes off. Since November 2016, no E-3 Sentry has missed a scheduled sortie due to maintenance issues. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tyler Woodward)
