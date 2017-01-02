380th Expeditionary Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief Airman 1st Class Mitchell signals an E-3 Sentry before completing a sortie in support of Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve at an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia, Feb. 2, 2017. “Keeping the jets in the air for 14-16 hours a day is a really big deal,” Mitchell said. “Seeing them comeback after completing a safe flight is what keeps me motivated to do this job.” (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tyler Woodward)
Maintainers 'push' AWACS to new levels in fight against ISIS
