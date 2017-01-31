Spc. Mark Hatten, a water purification specialist assigned to the 351st Aviation Support Battalion, Alpha Company, Hartsfield South Carolina, suits up in safety protection at Camp Shelby, Hattiesburg, Miss., Jan. 31. The water purified in the tactical water purification system must go through rigorous tests and non-hazardous chemicals are added to ensure the water is bacteria free. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Airman 1st Class Kiara N. Spann/Released)

