A UH-72A Lakota assigned to the South Carolina National Guard hoists participants during a South Carolina Helicopter Aquatic Rescue Team training exercise for PATRIOT South 2017 at Port Bienville Industrial Complex, Port Bienville, Miss., Jan. 29, 2017. The SC-HART receives approximately 6-10 typical rescue calls a year, which excludes rescue calls during times of natural disasters. The SC-HART is the last resource that the local emergency services use to rescue individuals. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Airman 1st Class Kiara N. Spann/Released)
|Date Taken:
|01.29.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.01.2017 02:42
|Photo ID:
|3135061
|VIRIN:
|170129-Z-HF355-055
|Resolution:
|4115x2720
|Size:
|1.18 MB
|Location:
|GULFPORT, MS, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, S.C. National Guard Trains with Civilian Emergency Rescue Team [Image 1 of 17], by A1C Kiara Spann, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT