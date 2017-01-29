S.C. National Guard Trains with Civilian Emergency Rescue Team

A UH-72A Lakota assigned to the South Carolina National Guard hoists participants during a South Carolina Helicopter Aquatic Rescue Team training exercise for PATRIOT South 2017 at Port Bienville Industrial Complex, Port Bienville, Miss., Jan. 29, 2017. The SC-HART receives approximately 6-10 typical rescue calls a year, which excludes rescue calls during times of natural disasters. The SC-HART is the last resource that the local emergency services use to rescue individuals. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Airman 1st Class Kiara N. Spann/Released)

