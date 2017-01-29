S.C. National Guard Trains with Civilian Emergency Rescue Team

The South Carolina Urban Search and Rescue Task Force 1 and the South Carolina Army National Guard concludes a day of exercise training that included ground and elevated rescue hoists for PATRIOT South 2017 at Port Bienville Industrial Complex, Port Bienville, Miss., Jan. 29, 2017. The SC-TF1 and the S.C. National Guard form the South Carolina Helicopter Aquatic Rescue Team in which they perform ground, confined space, and swift water rescues. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Airman 1st Class Kiara N. Spann/Released)

