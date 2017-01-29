S.C. National Guard Trains with Civilian Emergency Rescue Team

The South Carolina Helicopter Aquatic Rescue Team performs ground and elevated hoisting exercises for PATRIOT South 2017 at Port Bienville Industrial Complex, Port Bienville, Miss., Jan. 29, 2017. The SC-HART is a hybrid team of military and civilian members who specialize in aviation rescue. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Airman 1st Class Kiara N. Spann)

