The South Carolina Helicopter Aquatic Rescue Team performs ground and elevated hoisting exercises for PATRIOT South 2017 at Port Bienville Industrial Complex, Port Bienville, Miss., Jan. 29, 2017. The SC-HART is a hybrid team of military and civilian members who specialize in aviation rescue. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Airman 1st Class Kiara N. Spann)
|Date Taken:
|01.29.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.01.2017 02:42
|Photo ID:
|3135063
|VIRIN:
|170129-Z-HF355-141
|Resolution:
|3911x2597
|Size:
|3.15 MB
|Location:
|GULFPORT, MS, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, S.C. National Guard Trains with Civilian Emergency Rescue Team [Image 1 of 17], by A1C Kiara Spann, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
