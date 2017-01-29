S.C. National Guard Trains with Civilian Emergency Rescue Team

Kenny Chapman,left, and Jennifer Williams, rescuers for the South Carolina Urban Search and Rescue Task Force 1 perform rescue hoist in a training exercise for PATRIOT South 2017 at Port Bienville Industrial Complex, Port Bienville, Miss., Jan. 29, 2017. SC-TF1 members are firefighters, emergency medical technicians, and paramedics who volunteer to become a part of the South Carolina Helicopter Aquatic Rescue Team, a hybrid team of rescuers comprised of S.C. National Guardsmen and civilians. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Airman 1st Class Kiara N. Spann/Released)

