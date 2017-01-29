Kenny Chapman,left, and Jennifer Williams, rescuers for the South Carolina Urban Search and Rescue Task Force 1 perform rescue hoist in a training exercise for PATRIOT South 2017 at Port Bienville Industrial Complex, Port Bienville, Miss., Jan. 29, 2017. SC-TF1 members are firefighters, emergency medical technicians, and paramedics who volunteer to become a part of the South Carolina Helicopter Aquatic Rescue Team, a hybrid team of rescuers comprised of S.C. National Guardsmen and civilians. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Airman 1st Class Kiara N. Spann/Released)
|Date Taken:
|01.29.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.01.2017 02:42
|Photo ID:
|3135054
|VIRIN:
|170129-Z-HF355-135
|Resolution:
|4050x2689
|Size:
|687.06 KB
|Location:
|GULFPORT, MS, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, S.C. National Guard Trains with Civilian Emergency Rescue Team [Image 1 of 17], by A1C Kiara Spann, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
