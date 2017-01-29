(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    S.C. National Guard Trains with Civilian Emergency Rescue Team [Image 6 of 17]

    S.C. National Guard Trains with Civilian Emergency Rescue Team

    GULFPORT, MS, UNITED STATES

    01.29.2017

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Kiara Spann 

    172d Airlift Wing

    Kenny Chapman,left, and Jennifer Williams, rescuers for the South Carolina Urban Search and Rescue Task Force 1 perform rescue hoist in a training exercise for PATRIOT South 2017 at Port Bienville Industrial Complex, Port Bienville, Miss., Jan. 29, 2017. SC-TF1 members are firefighters, emergency medical technicians, and paramedics who volunteer to become a part of the South Carolina Helicopter Aquatic Rescue Team, a hybrid team of rescuers comprised of S.C. National Guardsmen and civilians. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Airman 1st Class Kiara N. Spann/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.29.2017
    Date Posted: 02.01.2017 02:42
    Photo ID: 3135054
    VIRIN: 170129-Z-HF355-135
    Resolution: 4050x2689
    Size: 687.06 KB
    Location: GULFPORT, MS, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, S.C. National Guard Trains with Civilian Emergency Rescue Team [Image 1 of 17], by A1C Kiara Spann, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

