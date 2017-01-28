(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    ANG TACP Airmen and S.C. National Guardsmen Train in PATRIOT South 17 [Image 7 of 17]

    ANG TACP Airmen and S.C. National Guardsmen Train in PATRIOT South 17

    GULFPORT, MS, UNITED STATES

    01.28.2017

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Kiara Spann 

    172d Airlift Wing

    Airman 1st Class Ian Whelan,a tactical air control party specialist assigned to 148th Air Support Operations Squadron, Air Station Fort Indiantown Gap, Pa., prepares for the arrival of two UH-72A Lakotas Jan. 28, 2017. The TACP Airmen traveled to Hattiesburg Bobby L. Chain Municipal Airport and used the UH-72A Lakotas to practice their helicopter ground guide signals. The helicopter ground guide signals are an essential part of of ensuring the safety of the crew onboard the aircraft. The UH-72A Lakotas arrived from the South Carolina Army National Guard. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Airman 1st Class Kiara N. Spann)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.28.2017
    Date Posted: 02.01.2017 02:42
    Photo ID: 3135052
    VIRIN: 170128-Z-HF355-005
    Resolution: 4288x2848
    Size: 808.21 KB
    Location: GULFPORT, MS, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ANG TACP Airmen and S.C. National Guardsmen Train in PATRIOT South 17 [Image 1 of 17], by A1C Kiara Spann, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    South Carolina 351st &quot;Water Dogs&quot;
    S.C. National Guard Trains with Civilian Emergency Rescue Team
    S.C. National Guard Trains with Civilian Emergency Rescue Team
    S.C. National Guard Trains with Civilian Emergency Rescue Team
    South Carolina 351st &quot;Water Dogs&quot;
    S.C. National Guard Trains with Civilian Emergency Rescue Team
    ANG TACP Airmen and S.C. National Guardsmen Train in PATRIOT South 17
    ANG TACP Airmen and S.C. National Guardsmen Train in PATRIOT South 17
    S.C. National Guard Trains with Civilian Emergency Rescue Team
    S.C. National Guard Trains with Civilian Emergency Rescue Team
    S.C. National Guard Trains with Civilian Emergency Rescue Team
    ANG TACP Airmen and S.C. National Guardsmen Train in PATRIOT South 17
    ANG TACP Airmen and S.C. National Guardsmen Train in PATRIOT South 17
    ANG TACP Airmen and S.C. National Guardsmen Train in PATRIOT South 17
    ANG TACP Airmen and S.C. National Guardsmen Train in PATRIOT South 17
    ANG Airmen Train At PATRIOT South
    ANG Airmen Train At PATRIOT South

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    TACP
    Pennsylvania Air National Guard
    148th ASOS
    PATRIOTSouth17
    PatriotNS
    Patriot South 17
    Patriot South

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT