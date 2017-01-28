ANG TACP Airmen and S.C. National Guardsmen Train in PATRIOT South 17

Airman 1st Class Ian Whelan,a tactical air control party specialist assigned to 148th Air Support Operations Squadron, Air Station Fort Indiantown Gap, Pa., prepares for the arrival of two UH-72A Lakotas Jan. 28, 2017. The TACP Airmen traveled to Hattiesburg Bobby L. Chain Municipal Airport and used the UH-72A Lakotas to practice their helicopter ground guide signals. The helicopter ground guide signals are an essential part of of ensuring the safety of the crew onboard the aircraft. The UH-72A Lakotas arrived from the South Carolina Army National Guard. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Airman 1st Class Kiara N. Spann)

