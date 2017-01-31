Pfc. Kirenski Fletcher, a water purification specialist assigned to the 351st Aviation Support Battalion, Alpha Company, Hartsfield South Carolina, shows a cup with freshly purified water from Hagler pond at Camp Shelby, Hattiesburg, Miss., Jan. 31. The of soldiers traveled to Mississippi to participate in the PATRIOT South 17 exercise. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Airman 1st Class Kiara N. Spann/Released)

