In this file photo taken Aug. 15, 2016, in northern Iraq, U.S. Army Sgt. Alphra Johnson, center, an artilleryman with Battery C, 1st Battalion, 320th Field Artillery Regiment, Task Force Strike, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) aims down his gunner’s sight during a fire mission. Battery C’s mission during Operation Inherent resolve was to support Iraqi security forces with indirect fires as they retook territory from ISIL. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Daniel Johnson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.15.2016 Date Posted: 01.29.2017 21:21 Photo ID: 3129354 VIRIN: 160815-A-NG512-693 Resolution: 2786x1734 Size: 2.57 MB Location: IQ Hometown: CLARKSVILLE, TN, US Hometown: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, File Photos from Operation Inherent Resolve [Image 1 of 16], by 1LT Daniel Johnson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.