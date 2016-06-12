In this file photo taken Dec. 6, 2016, in northern Iraq, U.S. Army Soldiers with 2nd Battalion, 502nd Infantry Regiment, Task Force Strike, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) conduct physical training in-between their guard shifts. During their time in Iraq 2-502 IN advised and assisted the Iraqi security forces and worked with the Kurdistan Regional Government. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Daniel Johnson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.06.2016 Date Posted: 01.29.2017 21:24 Photo ID: 3129309 VIRIN: 161206-A-NG512-089 Resolution: 4288x2848 Size: 8.96 MB Location: IQ Hometown: CLARKSVILLE, TN, US Hometown: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 1 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, File Photos from Operation Inherent Resolve [Image 1 of 16], by 1LT Daniel Johnson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.