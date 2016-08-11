In this file photo taken Nov. 9, 2016, at the Qayyarah West Airfield, Iraq, 1st Lt. Samantha Skrutvold, center, a physician's assistant with Task Force Strike, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), conducts a medical check up on a Soldier. Skrutvold lead a team of medical personnel at a role one medical facility at Qayarrah West. Role one medical care deals with basic Soldier needs such as sick call issues and health assessments. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Daniel Johnson)
|11.08.2016
|01.29.2017 21:22
|3129353
|161108-A-NG512-989
|3522x2504
|6.38 MB
|IQ
|CLARKSVILLE, TN, US
|FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US
This work, File Photos from Operation Inherent Resolve [Image 1 of 16], by 1LT Daniel Johnson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
