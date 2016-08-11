In this file photo taken Nov. 9, 2016, at the Qayyarah West Airfield, Iraq, 1st Lt. Samantha Skrutvold, center, a physician's assistant with Task Force Strike, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), conducts a medical check up on a Soldier. Skrutvold lead a team of medical personnel at a role one medical facility at Qayarrah West. Role one medical care deals with basic Soldier needs such as sick call issues and health assessments. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Daniel Johnson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.08.2016 Date Posted: 01.29.2017 21:22 Photo ID: 3129353 VIRIN: 161108-A-NG512-989 Resolution: 3522x2504 Size: 6.38 MB Location: IQ Hometown: CLARKSVILLE, TN, US Hometown: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 1 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, File Photos from Operation Inherent Resolve [Image 1 of 16], by 1LT Daniel Johnson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.