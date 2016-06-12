In this file photo taken December 6th, 2016, in Northern Iraq, U.S. Army Pvt. Matthew Witkowski with 2nd Battalion, 502nd Infantry Regiment, Task Force Strike, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) stands guard at his unit’s advising headquarters. During their time in Iraq, 2-502 IN advised and assisted the Iraqi security forces and the Kurdistan Regional Government. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Daniel Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|12.06.2016
|Date Posted:
|01.29.2017 21:22
|Photo ID:
|3129308
|VIRIN:
|161206-A-NG512-974
|Resolution:
|4288x2848
|Size:
|8.57 MB
|Location:
|IQ
|Hometown:
|CLARKSVILLE, TN, US
|Hometown:
|FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, File Photos from Operation Inherent Resolve [Image 1 of 16], by 1LT Daniel Johnson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT