In this file photo taken Jun. 18, 2016, in northern Iraq, U.S. Army Soldiers with 1st Battalion, 502nd Infantry Regiment, Task Force Strike, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), watch as a class on weapons techniques is taught in between combined arms route clearance operations missions. Alongside Engineers from Task Force Strike’s 39th Brigade Engineer Battalion, the 1-502nd Soldiers had the mission of escorting military movements in northern Iraq (U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Daniel Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|06.18.2016
|Date Posted:
|01.29.2017 21:22
|Photo ID:
|3129300
|VIRIN:
|160618-A-NG512-445
|Resolution:
|3216x2136
|Size:
|3.85 MB
|Location:
|IQ
|Hometown:
|CLARKSVILLE, TN, US
|Hometown:
|FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US
This work, File Photos from Operation Inherent Resolve [Image 1 of 16], by 1LT Daniel Johnson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
