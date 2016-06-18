In this file photo taken Jun. 18, 2016, in northern Iraq, U.S. Army Soldiers with 1st Battalion, 502nd Infantry Regiment, Task Force Strike, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), watch as a class on weapons techniques is taught in between combined arms route clearance operations missions. Alongside Engineers from Task Force Strike’s 39th Brigade Engineer Battalion, the 1-502nd Soldiers had the mission of escorting military movements in northern Iraq (U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Daniel Johnson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.18.2016 Date Posted: 01.29.2017 21:22 Photo ID: 3129300 VIRIN: 160618-A-NG512-445 Resolution: 3216x2136 Size: 3.85 MB Location: IQ Hometown: CLARKSVILLE, TN, US Hometown: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, File Photos from Operation Inherent Resolve [Image 1 of 16], by 1LT Daniel Johnson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.