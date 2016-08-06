(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    File Photos from Operation Inherent Resolve [Image 6 of 16]

    File Photos from Operation Inherent Resolve

    IRAQ

    06.08.2016

    Photo by 1st Lt. Daniel Johnson 

    2nd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (AA) Public Affairs

    In this file photo taken Jun. 8, 2016, at Camp Taji, Iraq, U.S. Army Soldiers with Company D, 1st Battalion, 26th Infantry Regiment, Task Force Strike, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) turn towards their targets during advanced rifle marksmanship training exercise. Part of Company D’s mission during their time in Iraq was providing security for coalition forces at Camp Taji. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Daniel Johnson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.08.2016
    Date Posted: 01.29.2017 21:24
    Photo ID: 3129305
    VIRIN: 160608-A-NG512-865
    Resolution: 3216x2136
    Size: 3.21 MB
    Location: IQ
    Hometown: CLARKSVILLE, TN, US
    Hometown: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, File Photos from Operation Inherent Resolve [Image 1 of 16], by 1LT Daniel Johnson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Advise and Assist
    101st Airborne Division
    Iraq
    Task Force Strike
    Operation Inherent Resolve
    2nd Brigade Combat Team "Strike"

