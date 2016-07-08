(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    File Photos from Operation Inherent Resolve [Image 7 of 16]

    File Photos from Operation Inherent Resolve

    IRAQ

    08.07.2016

    Photo by 1st Lt. Daniel Johnson 

    2nd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (AA) Public Affairs

    In this file photo taken Aug. 7, 2016, at the Kara Soar Base, Iraq, U.S. Army Spc. Jordan Parham with 1st Squadron, 75th Cavalry Regiment, Task Force Strike, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) monitors his radio during a guard shift. Part of 1-75’s mission during their time in Iraq was to provide security for coalition forces in multiple locations and also advise and assist the Iraqi security forces. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Daniel Johnson)

    Date Taken: 08.07.2016
    Date Posted: 01.29.2017 21:24
    Photo ID: 3129303
    VIRIN: 160807-A-NG512-708
    Resolution: 3216x2136
    Size: 3.06 MB
    Location: IQ
    Hometown: CLARKSVILLE, TN, US
    Hometown: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, File Photos from Operation Inherent Resolve [Image 1 of 16], by 1LT Daniel Johnson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Advise and Assist
    101st Airborne Division
    Iraq
    Task Force Strike
    Operation Inherent Resolve
    2nd Brigade Combat Team "Strike"

