Airmen react to chemical dangers

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 20th Fighter Wing arrive to a simulated chemical spill site at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Jan. 19, 2017. Airmen from the 20th Civil Engineer Squadron fire department, explosive ordnance disposal flight and emergency management flight teamed up with the 20th Aerospace Medicine Squadron bioenvironmental flight to clear the simulated hazard. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Christopher Maldonado)

Date Taken: 01.19.2017 Date Posted: 01.24.2017 Location: SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US