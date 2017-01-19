U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Nathan McKee, 20th Aerospace Medicine Squadron bioenvironmental engineer journeyman, removes his respiration device at the conclusion of a hazardous material training (HAZMAT) at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Jan. 19, 2017. At the conclusion of the training, participating Airmen went through a decontamination line and removed all HAZMAT gear. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Christopher Maldonado)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.19.2017 Date Posted: 01.24.2017 13:46 Photo ID: 3120879 VIRIN: 170119-F-MP604-410 Resolution: 3070x2043 Size: 507.85 KB Location: SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Airmen react to chemical dangers [Image 1 of 7], by A1C Christopher Maldonado, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.