U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Nathan McKee, 20th Aerospace Medicine Squadron bioenvironmental engineer journeyman, removes his respiration device at the conclusion of a hazardous material training (HAZMAT) at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Jan. 19, 2017. At the conclusion of the training, participating Airmen went through a decontamination line and removed all HAZMAT gear. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Christopher Maldonado)
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.24.2017 13:46
|Photo ID:
|3120879
|VIRIN:
|170119-F-MP604-410
|Resolution:
|3070x2043
|Size:
|507.85 KB
|Location:
|SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Airmen react to chemical dangers [Image 1 of 7], by A1C Christopher Maldonado, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
