U.S. Airmen assigned to the 20th Civil Engineer Squadron fire department and 20th CES explosive ordnance disposal flight discuss a plan of action before participating in a joint hazardous material training at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Jan. 19, 2017. The Airmen handled a scenario where an overturned truck spilled simulated chemicals into the environment, caused casualties, and had a possible explosive device in the vicinity. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Christopher Maldonado)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.19.2017 Date Posted: 01.24.2017 13:46 Photo ID: 3120869 VIRIN: 170119-F-MP604-117 Resolution: 2655x1767 Size: 588.02 KB Location: SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Airmen react to chemical dangers [Image 1 of 7], by A1C Christopher Maldonado, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.