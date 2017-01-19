(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Airmen react to chemical dangers [Image 6 of 7]

    Airmen react to chemical dangers

    SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2017

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Christopher Maldonado 

    20th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 20th Civil Engineer Squadron fire department and 20th CES explosive ordnance disposal flight discuss a plan of action before participating in a joint hazardous material training at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Jan. 19, 2017. The Airmen handled a scenario where an overturned truck spilled simulated chemicals into the environment, caused casualties, and had a possible explosive device in the vicinity. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Christopher Maldonado)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.19.2017
    Date Posted: 01.24.2017 13:46
    Photo ID: 3120869
    VIRIN: 170119-F-MP604-117
    Resolution: 2655x1767
    Size: 588.02 KB
    Location: SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airmen react to chemical dangers [Image 1 of 7], by A1C Christopher Maldonado, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    #Airmen
    #ACC
    #HAZMAT
    #EOD
    #readiness
    #TeamShaw
    #ShawAFB
    #readytofight

