U.S. Airmen assigned to the 20th Civil Engineer Squadron fire department and 20th CES explosive ordnance disposal flight discuss a plan of action before participating in a joint hazardous material training at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Jan. 19, 2017. The Airmen handled a scenario where an overturned truck spilled simulated chemicals into the environment, caused casualties, and had a possible explosive device in the vicinity. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Christopher Maldonado)
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.24.2017 13:46
|Photo ID:
|3120869
|VIRIN:
|170119-F-MP604-117
|Resolution:
|2655x1767
|Size:
|588.02 KB
|Location:
|SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Airmen react to chemical dangers [Image 1 of 7], by A1C Christopher Maldonado, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
