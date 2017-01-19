(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Airmen react to chemical dangers [Image 5 of 7]

    Airmen react to chemical dangers

    SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2017

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Christopher Maldonado 

    20th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Tyler Kochlany, 20th Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) technician, right, assists Staff Sgt. Andrew Wright, 20th CES EOD technician, center, as he puts on a portable oxygen tank at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Jan. 19, 2017. Airmen participating in the joint hazardous material training (HAZMAT) were required to don proper protective gear, to include gloves, boots and a HAZMAT suit. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Christopher Maldonado)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airmen react to chemical dangers [Image 1 of 7], by A1C Christopher Maldonado, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

