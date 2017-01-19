U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Tyler Kochlany, 20th Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) technician, right, assists Staff Sgt. Andrew Wright, 20th CES EOD technician, center, as he puts on a portable oxygen tank at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Jan. 19, 2017. Airmen participating in the joint hazardous material training (HAZMAT) were required to don proper protective gear, to include gloves, boots and a HAZMAT suit. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Christopher Maldonado)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.19.2017 Date Posted: 01.24.2017 13:46 Photo ID: 3120870 VIRIN: 170119-F-MP604-172 Resolution: 3376x2247 Size: 696.43 KB Location: SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Airmen react to chemical dangers [Image 1 of 7], by A1C Christopher Maldonado, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.