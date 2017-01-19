(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Airmen react to chemical dangers [Image 3 of 7]

    Airmen react to chemical dangers

    SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2017

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Christopher Maldonado 

    20th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Andrew Wright, 20th Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) technician, inspects a simulated chemical spill site for explosives during a hazardous material training at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Jan. 19, 2017. Airmen assigned to the 20th CES EOD flight were tasked with examining the site for explosives using a medium-sized robot followed by an in-person inspection to clear the scene for Airmen from the 20th CES fire department and emergency management flight and 20th Aerospace Medicine Squadron bioenvironmental flight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Christopher Maldonado)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.19.2017
    Date Posted: 01.24.2017 13:46
    Photo ID: 3120874
    VIRIN: 170119-F-MP604-266
    Resolution: 2994x1993
    Size: 839.45 KB
    Location: SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airmen react to chemical dangers [Image 1 of 7], by A1C Christopher Maldonado, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Airmen react to chemical dangers
    Airmen react to chemical dangers
    Airmen react to chemical dangers
    Airmen react to chemical dangers
    Airmen react to chemical dangers
    Airmen react to chemical dangers
    Airmen react to chemical dangers

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    #Airmen
    #ACC
    #HAZMAT
    #EOD
    #readiness
    #TeamShaw
    #ShawAFB
    #readytofight

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT