U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Andrew Wright, 20th Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) technician, inspects a simulated chemical spill site for explosives during a hazardous material training at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Jan. 19, 2017. Airmen assigned to the 20th CES EOD flight were tasked with examining the site for explosives using a medium-sized robot followed by an in-person inspection to clear the scene for Airmen from the 20th CES fire department and emergency management flight and 20th Aerospace Medicine Squadron bioenvironmental flight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Christopher Maldonado)

Date Taken: 01.19.2017
PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Airmen react to chemical dangers [Image 1 of 7], by A1C Christopher Maldonado, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.