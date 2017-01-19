(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Airmen react to chemical dangers [Image 2 of 7]

    Airmen react to chemical dangers

    SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2017

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Christopher Maldonado 

    20th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Nathan McKee, 20th Aerospace Medicine Squadron bioenvironmental engineer journeyman, center, takes a sample of a simulated chemical while Airman 1st Class Zachary Kay, left, and Airman 1st Class Justin Eason, right, 20th Civil Engineer Squadron emergency management technicians inspect the site during hazardous material training at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Jan. 19, 2017. The three-person group was in charge of testing the simulated chemical sample and relaying the results to their team members outside of the contamination zone. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Christopher Maldonado)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.19.2017
    Date Posted: 01.24.2017 13:46
    Photo ID: 3120876
    VIRIN: 170119-F-MP604-354
    Resolution: 4302x2863
    Size: 1001.87 KB
    Location: SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airmen react to chemical dangers [Image 1 of 7], by A1C Christopher Maldonado, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    #Airmen
    #ACC
    #HAZMAT
    #EOD
    #readiness
    #TeamShaw
    #ShawAFB
    #readytofight

