Airmen react to chemical dangers

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Nathan McKee, 20th Aerospace Medicine Squadron bioenvironmental engineer journeyman, center, takes a sample of a simulated chemical while Airman 1st Class Zachary Kay, left, and Airman 1st Class Justin Eason, right, 20th Civil Engineer Squadron emergency management technicians inspect the site during hazardous material training at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Jan. 19, 2017. The three-person group was in charge of testing the simulated chemical sample and relaying the results to their team members outside of the contamination zone. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Christopher Maldonado)

