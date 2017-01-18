U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Joshua Aujero, 27th Aircraft Maintenance Unit crew chief, Langley Air Force Base, Va., notes an F-22 Raptors flight data on aircraft forms at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Feb. 18, 2017. The 27th AMU is a unit within the 1st Fighter Wing participating in Red Flag 17-1. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Natasha Stannard)
This work, Red Flags heartbeat: Core unit arrives at NAFB [Image 1 of 7], by SSgt Natasha Stannard, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Red Flags heartbeat: Core unit arrives at NAFB
