U.S. Air Force Airmen with the 1st Aircraft Maintenance Squadron conduct maintenance checks on an F-22 Raptors from the 1st Fighter Wing participating in Red Flag 17-1 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Feb. 18, 2017. Raptor teams started participating in Red Flag in 2007 and have since proven themselves as a critical component of both air-to-air and air-to-ground missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Natasha Stannard)
|Date Taken:
|01.18.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.24.2017 12:36
|Photo ID:
|3120820
|VIRIN:
|170118-F-GX122-091
|Resolution:
|2855x1599
|Size:
|373.12 KB
|Location:
|NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Red Flags heartbeat: Core unit arrives at NAFB [Image 1 of 7], by SSgt Natasha Stannard, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Red Flags heartbeat: Core unit arrives at NAFB
