Red Flags heartbeat: Core unit arrives at NAFB

U.S. Air Force Airmen with the 1st Aircraft Maintenance Squadron conduct maintenance checks on an F-22 Raptors from the 1st Fighter Wing participating in Red Flag 17-1 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Feb. 18, 2017. Raptor teams started participating in Red Flag in 2007 and have since proven themselves as a critical component of both air-to-air and air-to-ground missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Natasha Stannard)

