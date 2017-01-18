Red Flags heartbeat: Core unit arrives at NAFB

U.S. Air Force Airmen with the 1st Aircraft Maintenance Squadron prepare to taxi F-22 Raptor at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Feb. 18, 2017. The aircraft assigned to Langley Air Force Base, Va.'s, 1st Fighter Wing will conduct air combat training sorties with various aircraft including the F-35 Lightning II during Red Flag 17-1. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Natasha Stannard)

