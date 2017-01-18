Red Flags heartbeat: Core unit arrives at NAFB

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Joshua Aujero, 27th Aircraft Maintenance Unit crew chief, inspects the canopy of a U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor after landing to participate in Red Flag 17-1 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Feb. 18, 2017. Inspecting the canopy is a safety measure conducted post flight to ensure that the lamination is intact. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Natasha Stannard)

