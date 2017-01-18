U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptors assigned to the 1st Fighter Wing fly into Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., Feb. 18, 2017. The fifth generation aircraft flew in from Langley Air Force Base, Va., to participate in the three-week Red Flag 17-1. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Natasha Stannard)
01.18.2017
01.24.2017
|3120805
|170118-F-GX122-017
|3677x2293
|371.69 KB
NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US
|0
|0
|0
This work, Red Flags heartbeat: Core unit arrives at NAFB [Image 1 of 7], by SSgt Natasha Stannard, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Red Flags heartbeat: Core unit arrives at NAFB
