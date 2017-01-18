(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, UNITED STATES

    01.18.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    633rd Air Base Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 1st Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, Langley Air Force Base, Virginia conduct post flight checks on F-22 Raptors at Nellis AFB, Nev., Feb. 18, 2017. The 27th Fighter Squadron’s aircraft arrived to participate in Red Flag 17-1, an exercise held four times a year that provides aircrews the experience of multiple, intensive air combat sorties in a safe training environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Natasha Stannard)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.18.2017
    Date Posted: 01.24.2017 12:36
    Photo ID: 3120811
    VIRIN: 170118-F-GX122-063
    Resolution: 3037x1817
    Size: 625.11 KB
    Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Red Flags heartbeat: Core unit arrives at NAFB [Image 1 of 7], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    f-22
    Red flag
    military exercise
    f-22 raptor
    aircraft
    military
    training
    military training
    air combat
    red flag 17-1

