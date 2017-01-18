Red Flags heartbeat: Core unit arrives at NAFB

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 1st Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, Langley Air Force Base, Virginia conduct post flight checks on F-22 Raptors at Nellis AFB, Nev., Feb. 18, 2017. The 27th Fighter Squadron’s aircraft arrived to participate in Red Flag 17-1, an exercise held four times a year that provides aircrews the experience of multiple, intensive air combat sorties in a safe training environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Natasha Stannard)

