Florida sends Guardsmen to assist with Presidential Inauguration

Florida National Guardsmen join forces with other states in Washington D.C. to provide security support for the 2017 Presidential Inauguration. Soldiers and Airmen from several different states line up for early morning chow outside their lodging at a local school.

Date Taken: 01.19.2017 Location: WASHINGTON D.C., DC, US