Florida National Guardsmen join forces with other states in Washington D.C. to provide security support for the 2017 Presidential Inauguration. They rest up for the week's event on cots at a local school.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.19.2017 Date Posted: 01.19.2017 08:51 Photo ID: 3106827 VIRIN: 170119-Z-NF376-030 Resolution: 4016x6016 Size: 1.88 MB Location: WASHINGTON D.C., DC, US Hometown: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US Hometown: ST. AUGUSTINE, FL, US Hometown: TALLAHASSEE, FL, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Florida sends Guardsmen to assist with Presidential Inauguration [Image 1 of 8], by Ching Oettel, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.