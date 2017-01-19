Florida National Guardsmen join forces with other states in Washington D.C. to provide security support for the 2017 Presidential Inauguration. They rest up for the week's event on cots at a local school.
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.19.2017 08:51
|Photo ID:
|3106824
|VIRIN:
|170119-Z-NF376-019
|Resolution:
|4016x6016
|Size:
|1.42 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON D.C., DC, US
|Hometown:
|ST. AUGUSTINE, FL, US
|Hometown:
|TALLAHASSEE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Florida sends Guardsmen to assist with Presidential Inauguration [Image 1 of 8], by Ching Oettel, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
