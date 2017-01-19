Soldiers line up for early morning chow outside of their loding at a Washington D.C. school. These Florida National Guardsmen are here to provide security support for the 2017 Presidential Inauguration.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.19.2017 Date Posted: 01.19.2017 08:51 Photo ID: 3106832 VIRIN: 170119-Z-NF376-065 Resolution: 6016x4016 Size: 1.13 MB Location: WASHINGTON D.C., DC, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Florida sends Guardsmen to assist with Presidential Inauguration [Image 1 of 8], by Ching Oettel, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.