Two Florida National Guard Soldiers wait on a cot for breakfast chow to be served outside their lodging at a Washing D.C. school. The Soldiers joined hundreds of Florida Guardsmen that are here to support the 2017 Presidential Inauguration.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.19.2017 Date Posted: 01.19.2017 08:51 Photo ID: 3106825 VIRIN: 170119-Z-NF376-036 Resolution: 4611x3830 Size: 1.29 MB Location: WASHINGTON D.C., DC, US Hometown: ST. AUGUSTINE, FL, US Hometown: TALLAHASSEE, FL, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Florida sends Guardsmen to assist with Presidential Inauguration [Image 1 of 8], by Ching Oettel, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.