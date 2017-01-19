(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Florida sends Guardsmen to assist with Presidential Inauguration [Image 2 of 8]

    Florida sends Guardsmen to assist with Presidential Inauguration

    WASHINGTON D.C., DC, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2017

    Photo by Ching Oettel 

    Florida National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Soldiers line up for early morning chow outside of their loding at a Washington D.C. school. These Florida National Guardsmen are here to provide security support for the 2017 Presidential Inauguration.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.19.2017
    Date Posted: 01.19.2017 08:51
    Photo ID: 3106835
    VIRIN: 170119-Z-NF376-068
    Resolution: 5141x4016
    Size: 1 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON D.C., DC, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Florida sends Guardsmen to assist with Presidential Inauguration [Image 1 of 8], by Ching Oettel, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Florida sends Guardsmen to assist with Presidential Inauguration
    Florida sends Guardsmen to assist with Presidential Inauguration
    Florida sends Guardsmen to assist with Presidential Inauguration
    Florida sends Guardsmen to assist with Presidential Inauguration
    Florida sends Guardsmen to assist with Presidential Inauguration
    Florida sends Guardsmen to assist with Presidential Inauguration
    Florida sends Guardsmen to assist with Presidential Inauguration
    Florida sends Guardsmen to assist with Presidential Inauguration

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Florida National Guard
    Presidential Inauguration
    Nation's capital
    FLNG
    Washington D.C.

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT