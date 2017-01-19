(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Florida sends Guardsmen to assist with Presidential Inauguration [Image 4 of 8]

    Florida sends Guardsmen to assist with Presidential Inauguration

    WASHINGTON D.C., DC, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2017

    Photo by Ching Oettel 

    Florida National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Florida National Guardsmen join forces with other states in Washington D.C. to provide security support for the 2017 Presidential Inauguration. Soldiers rest up prior to the event on cots set up at a local school.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.19.2017
    Date Posted: 01.19.2017 08:51
    Photo ID: 3106829
    VIRIN: 170119-Z-NF376-045
    Resolution: 3939x4995
    Size: 1.32 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON D.C., DC, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Florida sends Guardsmen to assist with Presidential Inauguration [Image 1 of 8], by Ching Oettel, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Florida National Guard
    Presidential Inauguration
    Nation's capital
    FLNG
    Washington D.C.

