U.S. Marine Corps Gen. Joseph F. Dunford, Jr., chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, attends a Chiefs of Defense (CHOD) conference at the Ecole Militaire, Paris, France, Jan. 16, 2017. The conference discussed the Counter-ISIL campaign. (DoD Photo by U.S. Army Sgt. James K. McCann)
|Date Taken:
|01.16.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.18.2017 07:27
|Photo ID:
|3104446
|VIRIN:
|170116-D-SW162-0021
|Resolution:
|3000x1607
|Size:
|2.61 MB
|Location:
|PARIS, 75, FR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, CJCS in France [Image 1 of 14], by SGT James McCann, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT