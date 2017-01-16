(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    CJCS in France

    CJCS in France

    PARIS, 75, FRANCE

    01.16.2017

    Photo by Sgt. James McCann 

    Office of the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff

    U.S. Marine Corps Gen. Joseph F. Dunford, Jr., chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, attends a Chiefs of Defense (CHOD) conference at the Ecole Militaire, Paris, France, Jan. 16, 2017. The conference discussed the Counter-ISIL campaign. (DoD Photo by U.S. Army Sgt. James K. McCann)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.16.2017
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CJCS in France [Image 1 of 14], by SGT James McCann, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

