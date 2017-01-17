(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    CJCS at NATO [Image 10 of 14]

    CJCS at NATO

    BRUSSELS, BELGIUM

    01.17.2017

    Photo by Sgt. James McCann 

    Office of the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff

    U.S. Marine Corps Gen. Joseph F. Dunford, Jr., chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, meets with Gen. Hulusi Akar, Turkish Chief of Defense, and U.S. Army Gen. Curtis Scaparrotti, Supreme Allied Commander Europe, in tri-lateral talks at North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, Jan. 17, 2017. The Chiefs of Defense meet twice a year to discuss NATO operations and missions to provide the North Atlantic Council with consensus-based military advice on how to best meet global security challenges. (DoD Photo by U.S. Army Sgt. James K. McCann)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.17.2017
    Date Posted: 01.18.2017 07:27
    Photo ID: 3104437
    VIRIN: 170117-D-SW162-0044
    Resolution: 3000x2121
    Size: 3.68 MB
    Location: BRUSSELS, BE 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CJCS at NATO [Image 1 of 14], by SGT James McCann, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

