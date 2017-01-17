CJCS at NATO

U.S. Marine Corps Gen. Joseph F. Dunford, Jr., chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, meets with Gen. Hulusi Akar, Turkish Chief of Defense, and U.S. Army Gen. Curtis Scaparrotti, Supreme Allied Commander Europe, in tri-lateral talks at North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, Jan. 17, 2017. The Chiefs of Defense meet twice a year to discuss NATO operations and missions to provide the North Atlantic Council with consensus-based military advice on how to best meet global security challenges. (DoD Photo by U.S. Army Sgt. James K. McCann)

