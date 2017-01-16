CJCS in France

U.S. Marine Corps Gen. Joseph F. Dunford, Jr., chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, attends a Chiefs of Defense (CHOD) conference at the Ecole Militaire, Paris, France, Jan. 16, 2017. The conference discussed the Counter-ISIL campaign. (DoD Photo by U.S. Army Sgt. James K. McCann)

