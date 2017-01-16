U.S. Marine Corps Gen. Joseph F. Dunford, Jr., chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, arrives in Brussels, Belgium to meet with his counterparts of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) at NATO Headquarters Jan. 16, 2017. The Chiefs of Defense meet twice a year to discuss NATO operations and missions to provide the North Atlantic Council with consensus-based military advice on how to best meet global security challenges. (DoD Photo by U.S. Army Sgt. James K. McCann)
|Date Taken:
|01.16.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.18.2017 07:27
|Photo ID:
|3104442
|VIRIN:
|170116-D-SW162-0130
|Resolution:
|3000x1782
|Size:
|3.4 MB
|Location:
|BRUSSELS, BE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, CJCS at NATO [Image 1 of 14], by SGT James McCann, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT