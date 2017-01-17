U.S. Marine Corps Gen. Joseph F. Dunford, Jr., chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, speaks with U.S. Army Gen. Curtis Scaparrotti, Supreme Allied Commander Europe, before tri-lateral talks with Gen. Hulusi Akar, Turkish Chief of Defense, at North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, Jan. 17, 2017. The Chiefs of Defense meet twice a year to discuss NATO operations and missions to provide the North Atlantic Council with consensus-based military advice on how to best meet global security challenges. (DoD Photo by U.S. Army Sgt. James K. McCann)
|Date Taken:
|01.17.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.18.2017 07:27
|Photo ID:
|3104440
|VIRIN:
|170117-D-SW162-0050
|Resolution:
|3000x1997
|Size:
|3.13 MB
|Location:
|BRUSSELS, BE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, CJCS at NATO [Image 1 of 14], by SGT James McCann, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT