A munition rests on an F-16CM Fighting Falcon at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Jan. 13, 2017. Between the munition’s fins is an Arm Fire device that indicates whether the munition is safe or armed. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kathryn R.C. Reaves)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.13.2017 Date Posted: 01.17.2017 15:18 Photo ID: 3102079 VIRIN: 170113-F-KQ373-116 Resolution: 6251x4172 Size: 1.78 MB Location: SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Load crew competition tests readiness [Image 1 of 7], by A1C Kathryn Reaves, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.